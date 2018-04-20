Look of the Week (Top 5 Most Liked Looks On Instagram): Beyoncé in Custom Balmain, Cardi B in Alejandro Collection, Teyana Taylor in Matte Brand, and More!

Coachella style dominated this week’s ‘Look of the Week’ list, and it’s clear why—everyone looked bomb! The first weekend of the music festival was full of our favorite celebs both performing and attending. Not only did a few looks land in the top 5, but all of them were from Coachella. The likes don’t lie so, let’s jump into it! Here were your favorite looks:

Who is even surprised by this one?! Queen Bey made her return to the stage at Coachella aka Beychella for the first time since being a mom of 3, and she did not come to play. During her iconic performance she shut the stage down in 5 custom Balmain ensembles. With a whopping 41,000 likes, you all loved Bey’s looks and performance as much as we did. Here she wore a cropped Balmain sweater with embellished ‘BΔK’ lettering paying homage to the HBCU Greek culture. She showed off her stems with Coal N Terry vintage shorts, and she completed her look with iridescent fringe Christian Louboutin boots. Hot! Who’s ready to see her weekend 2 Beychella looks? Word on the street is she has more custom Balmain on the way.

2. Cardi B in custom Alejandro Collection (26,050 Likes)

Ms. Cardi B, who is having another year of amazing success made her debut at Coachella last weekend. The mom-to-be paid homage to TLC’s Left Eye in an all white Alejandro Collection ensemble. The two piece pant set had a mesh duster that came off midway through her performance and she made moves in a strapless bustier top. Kudos to her stylist, Kollin for continuing to make fashion statements even with her cute baby bump and creating an epic Left Eye recreation look.

3. Teyana Taylor in Matte Brand (18,000 Likes)

Teyana Taylor was also on the scene at the popular music festival. She showed some skin in a neon lace Matte Brand jumpsuit. The bombshell accessorized the one-piece with neon shades and lace bunny ears. Teyana can pull of almost anything, especially risqué looks like this one. @shopdraped was one of our readers who loved this look, she wrote, “This is dope. Probably the fiercest outfit I’ve seen so far from Coachella.” It is certainly fierce! Would you rock it? If so, purchase for a steal here.

4. Christina Millian in Pretty Little Thing and Opening Ceremony (15,300 Likes)

It was an effortless slay for Christina Millian for her Coachella style. She posed pretty in a Pretty Little Thing bralette with sequin smiley faces and Opening Ceremony overalls. Yes to that snatched waist! Christina always proves that you can be casual cute, and we’re here for it.

5. Rihanna in Y Project (14,225 Likes)

Last, but certainly not last we have the slay queen herself, Rihanna. She had a number of hot looks for the fun-filled weekend, but this look landed in our top 5. She came through drippin’ in a draped tulle Y Project ensemble styled with thigh-high oversized boots. The draped look had ballon sleeves and gave us a peek at her legs with the tie detailing. Rih wore endless accessories including multiple rings on her fingers and a Gucci logo headband. Honestly, who can do it like she can?

Who’s got your vote?