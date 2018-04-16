Rihanna Wears Fenty Puma, Y Project, and Gucci to Coachella 2018

If you thought the Coachella performances left you speechless, then think again! Bombshell Rihanna didn’t touch the stage at the music festival, but she stepped out every day in style. Whether she was in the crowd enjoying a performance, or attending party, Rih came to slay. One of her many outfits was a draped tulle Y Project ensemble. Talk about a statement! It’s safe to say she brought this look to life.

She styled it with slouchy thigh high boots by the brand and a subtle Gucci headband accessory.

Hot! Or Hmm…?

What’s Coachella without a Fenty Puma party, right? The designer wore her own threads from the SS18 collection while attending a Coachella Fenty Puma event. The color block ‘Drowning’ bathing suit was zipped down showing off some cleavage, and her look was completed with wide leg athletic pants and pink shades.



Rih even showed off a 60’s hair flip style that she wore with the sporty look.

Would you rock this?

Last, but certainly not least, for the last day of the epic music festival Rihanna did the unexpected. Then again, she is Rihanna so does the unexpected even exist? She slayed the scene in a full mask including her jewels from Gucci’s FW18 collection.

She teamed the mask with more Gucci threads, including a sweatshirt/ button down FW18 ensemble. Python printed thigh high boots covered her legs so far up that they looked like pants. Rih sure knows how to turn heads and keep them turned.

Are you feeling the mask look?

Wow! What were your thoughts on her looks?