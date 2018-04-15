Beyonce Wore Custom Balmain To Headline Coachella aka Beychella + Appearances by Solange, Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, and More!

Last night, Beyonce set the Coachella stage aflame as the first black female to headline the annual music festival. As always, she slayed, this time in a collegiate set inspired by HBCU marching bands and in custom threads by Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing.



Let’s get into her looks, shall we?



For her first look, she reminded the crowd that she was Queen Bey, and made her entrance in a glamorously beaded ensemble reminiscent of Egyptian royalty. Check out the beaded detail on the back of her cape.



Amazing!

For her 2nd look, she kept it comfy in a Balmain hoodie decorated with a crest, Coal N Terry vintage shorts, and iridescent boots.



A netted top, shorts, and thigh high boots were next on the list. Check out the crest on her top, which includes a black power fist, a black panther, and a buzzing bee (shout out to the Beyhive).



And she completed her solo set in black patent leather separates, including her signature performance bodysuit.





She danced it up with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a Destiny’s Child reunion in camouflage inspired custom Balmain pieces.





Rumor has it she brought out Jay Z as well. Stay tuned for flix. In the meantime, get into her performance below:

Beyonce is a true force of nature. She brought her A game and proved, yet again, that she’s one of the best performers in the game. She slays!

What say you?