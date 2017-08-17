H&M Mimic’s Designs From Vetements and Gosha Rubchinskiy

First, Forever 21 with their Gucci stripes knockoff, now H&M is following the suit by mocking designs from Vetements and Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy.


According to High Snobiety, H&M is ripping off creations from these street-wear labels; Vetements for their dragon-like designs that appear on the sleeves and in the center of their sweatshirts, and Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy’s for their oddly similar Russian prints.

 

 

Here’s an image of Rubchinskiy’s designer socks. Do you peep the similarities?

The popular retro magazine, Thrasher, is another retailer that H&M has ripped off with their signature flame logo. They’ve filed a lawsuit against the fashion house and told them to simply, “F*CK OFF.”

Take a look at these images of H&M’s version of Vetement’s aesthetics:

It’s a given that H&M is following in these popular designers footsteps, but would it be the last?

 

Image by: Ali Express

 

Charise W

Wait! There's More!

Show Review: Eudon Choi Fall 2017 Show Review: Christian Dior Fall 2017 Show Review: Andrew Gn Fall 2017 Fashion News: Louis Vuitton Collaborates with Famed Artist Jeff Koons on The Masters Collection Show Review: Valentino Resort 2018

  • Instagram

    • Shares