H&M Mimic’s Designs From Vetements and Gosha Rubchinskiy

First, Forever 21 with their Gucci stripes knockoff, now H&M is following the suit by mocking designs from Vetements and Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy.



According to High Snobiety, H&M is ripping off creations from these street-wear labels; Vetements for their dragon-like designs that appear on the sleeves and in the center of their sweatshirts, and Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy’s for their oddly similar Russian prints.

Gosha-ism has reached H&M, fyi pic.twitter.com/RONud73GPz — Matthew Schneier (@MatthewSchneier) August 15, 2017

Here’s an image of Rubchinskiy’s designer socks. Do you peep the similarities?

The popular retro magazine, Thrasher, is another retailer that H&M has ripped off with their signature flame logo. They’ve filed a lawsuit against the fashion house and told them to simply, “F*CK OFF.”

Take a look at these images of H&M’s version of Vetement’s aesthetics:

It’s a given that H&M is following in these popular designers footsteps, but would it be the last?

Image by: Ali Express