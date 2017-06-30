Forever 21 has filed a lawsuit against Gucci for the right to sell merchandise with the Italian fashion house’s signature stripes.
Apparently Gucci sent the retail giant multiple cease and desist letters since last December demanding that they stop copying the blue-red-blue and green-red-green stripe combinations that have become synonymous with the luxury brand.
Gucci stated that the stripes are “confusingly similar” to their own and demanded that Forever 21 halt the sales of the infringing products, which includes chokers, bomber jackets and sweaters.
In a plot twist, Forever 21 is now seeking the legal rights to continue using the stripes and requesting that the court cancels Gucci’s current stripe trademarks, which they’ve held since the 80s. The company is also asking the court to deny similar pending applications.
Sounds like a lot of drama! I think Forever 21 should fall back. The stripes are clearly a Gucci signature. What do you think?
Forever 21 Sues Gucci Over Their Stripes
