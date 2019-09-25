Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Chantelle from London

Happy Wednesday! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Chantelle aka @_chantellem from London!

Chantelle states, “I would describe my style as edgy, classy, and chic with an occasional mix of streetwear.“

Chantelle is not afraid to step outside of the box when it comes to her looks, pairing differing fabrics to create unique, bomb looks.

Let’s get into more of her looks below:

We are so in love with Chantelle’s look!

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to bombshell@fashionbombdaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down