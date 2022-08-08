It is confirmed! Both Netflix South Africa and Netflix Nigeria took to Instagram to announce that the hit series Young, Famous and African (YFA) has officially been renewed for a second season. With production already underway, new episodes are expected to debut on the streaming service in 2023, and we cannot contain our excitement!

YFA is the first of its kind: an African reality television show available to an international audience. The series documents the lives of a handful of affluent African celebrities and business people across the industries of fashion, entertainment, film, real estate and more! For this reason, this Netflix South Africa original reality series is a major, monumental milestone for the entire continent as a whole who, for the first time, gets to finally have this side of their story told.

IG/Reproduction @peac_hy

Now, while not much is known about season 2, you may recall that season 1 ended in a cliffhanger where a jet-lagged Diamond Platinumz comes home to his ex Zari and friend Andile confessing his feelings for her – gasp! In the second season, we can expect to hear the continuation of that story and witness more entertaining drama as well.

IG/Reproduction @peac_hy

Previous cast members and some of your favorite personalities, including stylist to the stars Swanky Jerry and actress turned business mogul Khanyi Mbau, will also be making their return in season 2, however there is no news yet and which fresh faces will be gracing our screens this time around if any.

IG/Reproduction @peac_hy

With a cast like this and stylist Phupho Gumede spearheading the cast’s wardrobe once again, you can expect even more extravagent fashion moments, stylish confessionals and new designers to be discovered in season 2!

IG/Reproduction @peac_hy

Will you be tuning in?



Main Image: IG/Reproduction @peac_hy