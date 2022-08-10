At the intersection of culture and Christianity is Spiritual Word (SW), a globally-recognized digital leader that bridges the gap between pop culture, black excellence and God’s word. The unique mission of the innovative company is to engage their readership multiple times daily on Instagram, where they live; posting content ranging from celebrity news to inspirational quotes rooted in biblical principles. Boasting over 2.4M followers with posts receiving 100k+ likes as well as garnering thousands of robust comments, SW has become the trusted go-to online destination for the millennial and gen z set.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the burgeoning multi-media empire includes a presence on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and a website that offers spiritually-themed apparel and merchandise. The unique and influential brand has solidified its positioning within the black community as a swift and reliable sourcing outlet that celebrates cultural nuances. As a result, SW is one of the most cited news sources dominating the internet. From reposts by celebrities, national news blogs and daytime tv talk shows, to reporting trending topics and curating viral video moments, the broad view of media and entertainment is what keeps viewers consistently tapped in.

In between a relevant mix of must-click headline entertainment stories are uplifting messages designed to inspire and be a spiritual recharge for SW’s impressionable young audience. And based on the power of their diverse cult following, SW carries a tremendous monetary value and the market recognizes it. Individuals have successfully launched and boosted their careers using the marketing arm of SW. Companies have sold out of products and ticketed events within minutes of an announcement on their IG page.

The platform has also been able to maximize its popularity by creating strategic partnerships with established brands that encompass music (Roc Nation, Quality Control Music, Capitol Records, Republic Records, LVRN, Motown, Sirius XM, Pandora); tv/film (Netflix); sports (NFL Super Bowl); festivals (One Music Fest, Broccoli Fest, The Strength of a Woman, Jazz In The Gardens, The Roots Picnic); fashion (God is Dope, FashionNova); and media (The Shade Room, Revolt). Additionally, SW has aligned their talents with industry figures such as Lil Kim, Tory Lanez, Justin & Christian Combs, Tiwa Savage, Muni Long, Lil Baby, Keke Palmer, Kash Doll and Diddy. SW continues to set the bar, having carved out a niche to positively impact lives and their bottom line utilizing social media.

SW was founded in 2011 by Shawn McKenzie, a man with a heart for God and a head for business. Shawn graduated from the University of Memphis with a degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice. Governing both his personal and professional life by the adage, “You’ve got what it takes,” a quote his mother prays over him daily, the young CEO takes pride in motivating people through spirituality while also remaining culturally relevant.

Shop merchandise from Spiritual Word including tees, hoodies, hats and sweatsuits on their website https://spiritualword.net