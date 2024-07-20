You Ask, We answer! @dajahw types, “Details!!” @Elllle.be says, “Need the details on this look pleaseeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.” @Shes.tall adds, “Hi FBD! What brand is Lori wearing??”

‘SKN’ founder Lori Harvey has been captured vacationing in St. Tropez with family recently, and one look that caught the eyes of many was a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier two piece set that the model donned.

Designed with a vintage tattoo print, her nude and black Jean Paul Gaultier skirt set fit her to a tee. Made from 100% silk, with a dragon motif, Harvey kept her long sleeve top button down revealing her bosom.

Her accessories consisted of layered gold necklaces, with a Kelly 30 mini Hermes bag in beton ostrich, and Tom Ford gold padlock naked sandals in flesh.

We love how chic Lori Harvey looked in this Jean Paul Gaultier set!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @spread.pictures and @niuzy.news