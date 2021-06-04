Who Wore It Better: Marlo Hampton and Megan Fox Spotted in Mugler Spring 2021 RTW Black Sheer Cutout Midi Dress

In the latest episode of “Who Wore It Better”, it came down to two celebrities and a Mugler dress. Both Marlo Hampton and Megan Fox were spotted in the same Mugler dress recently, and we must ask: Who wore it better?

Marlo Hampton wore Mugler’s Spring 2021 RTW sheer cutout dress (unavailable) while attending Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “P” Thomas’s birthday bash in Atlanta. She struck a pose with Yung Miami and M Latrice MUA. To complete her look, she opted for crystal heeled sandals, a embellished clutch, and a high ponytail.

Megan Fox wore the same Mugler Spring 2021 RTW dress while attending the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. She paired the look with Jimmy Choo black platform peep-toe heels and Shay jewelry, styled by Maeve Reilly.

Who wore it better?

Photos: Getty