Yung Miami Shimmers in Custom Sir Baba Jagne Pink Crystal One Shoulder Corset and Maxi Skirt for Quality Control Music CEO P’s After Party
Yung Miami was on everyone’s best dressed list last night when it came to her burgundy velvet gown for Pierre “P” Thomas’s birthday celebration in Atlanta. She even gave us another look later on in the evening for the after party which was just as stunning as the first look.
Yung Miami attended P’s after party wearing a custom look by Sir Baba Jagne, styled by Bryon Javar. Her look consisted of a pink crystal one shoulder corset top and low-rise maxi skirt. The corset top included a double one-shoulder strap complete with a classic lace-up detail in the back. The maxi skirt appeared in a sheer shimmering mesh fabric with a mid front slit for the finish.
Photos: @thatsbawselife