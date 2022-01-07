In the latest episode of “Who Wore It Better”, it came down to two fashionable celebrity ladies and one designer boot. We recently spotted Lori Harvey and Dess Dior in the same Louis Vuitton boots and we must ask: Who wore them better?

The featured “Who Wore It Better” item is none other than the Louis Vuitton “Patti” Wedge boots. Unfortunately, the $4000 boots are sold out, but celebrities like Lori Harvey and Dess Dior were able to snag a pair. Undeniably a show-stopper, the boots appear in grained goat leather matched with a colorblock design and eye-catching monogram double zippers.

Let’s see how Lori Harvey and Dess Dior styled the boots:

Lori Harvey wore her Louis Vuitton “Patti” wedge boots with a $9,450 Bottega Veneta belted-waist leather trench coat and Wolford black turtleneck top and leggings. The look was completed with an orange Hermès Kelly handbag and crystal hoop earrings.

To go along with her boots, Dess Dior wore a Louis Vuitton red sleeveless top and monogram utility crossbody bag with a $984 The Attico “Edie” natural cow print mini skirt. Rounding off the look, she opted for $515 Marshall Columbia blue TD Kent Edition sunglasses. Her look was styled by Naya Ashley.

Thoughts?

Photos: Stan Potts / Ziglor Photos