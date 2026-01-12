Top 10 Best-Dressed at the 83rd Golden Globes: Olandria Dazzles in a Green Christian Siriano Gown, JLO in a Brown Sheer Vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer Look, Lori Harvey in a Black Roberto Cavalli dress & More!

The Golden Globes made a stunning come back last night at the Beverly Hilton, and the biggest stars from film and TV gathered to officially kick off the award season.

The glamorous event was hosted by Nikki Glaser for a second consecutive year, and included a multitude of show-stopping moments starting on the red carpet.

Old Hollywood proved to be the theme of the evening with many celebrities leaning towards elegant silhouettes and luxury fabrics. We saw celebrities like Teyana Taylor and Olandria look like sculptural goddesses in Schiaparelli and Christian Siriano.

While the men of the hour like Michael B. Jordan, Benny Blanco, and Colman Domingo looked timeless opting for well tailored tuxedos with handmade leather shoes.

Ahead, see our Top 10 best dressed celebs at the Golden Globes last night!

Teyana Taylor in Schiaparelli

Olandria in Christian Siriano

Jennifer Lopez in Vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer

Michael B Jordan in Prada

Lori Harvey in Roberto Cavalli

Kylie Jenner in Ashi Studio

Jenna Ortega in Dilara Fendikoglu

Selina Gomez in Chanel with Hubby Benny Blanco

Tessamae Thompson in Balenciaga

Colman Domingo in Valentino

Kevin Hart in Louis Vuitton and Eniko Hart in Galia Lava

What say you? Hot or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images