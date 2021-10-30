Kelly Rowland and Chlöe Bailey were both spied in the same sage green satin set from House of CB, leading us to ask you: Who wore it better?

House of CB’s $89 Tosca top and $119 Constance skirt appears in a soothing sage hue in a luxe silky satin material. The crop top twists in the front matched with a plunging neckline while the skirt find itself draped to form a high-slit detail. Altogether, the set combines the notions of sexy and elegance for an ultra-chic look.

Let’s see how Kelly Rowland and Chlöe Bailey styled the set:

Kelly Rowland wore House of CB’s Tosca top and Constance skirt while attending June Ambrose‘s 50th birthday event in NY, styled by Jennifer Udechukwu. She paired the look with silver sandals as well as a subtle necklace and earrings. She wore her hair in a big wavy style, with a majority of the hair worn to one side.

Chlöe Bailey and Halle Bailey went to Tina Knowles‘ house for her show Talk With Mama Tina. During the appearance, Chloe Bailey wore the same House of CB ensemble, including the Tosca top and Constance skirt. She accessorized it with Fallon earrings and rings. Rounding the look off, she rocked her signature locs as her hairdo.

What say you?

Photos: Lenny S.