Designer Sergio Hudson has been a fan favorite amongst many celebrities this year, and the latest celebs to strut the scene in his designs is no other than Fantasia Barrino and Sha’carri Richardson who both were spied in his neon yellow $1,177 Cropped Frame Jacket.

The statement jacket which is 100% wool, features a fitted silhouette accented with contrasting buttons down the front and sleeves.

Richardson, who has been dubbed the fastest women in the world, was given her flowers, on Nov. 10th when Dallas Mayor, Eric Johnson declared the day as the “Sha’Carri Richardson Day.”

At the podium dressed in the Sergio Hudson matching neon set with black strappy sandals, she expressed, “Life is full circle and this moment is exactly that,” said Richardson. “Being able to stand here in my hometown where I started my career is indescribable.”

In addition to the Dallas native having Nov. 10th declared as her day, she also had the track field at John Kincaide Stadium next to David W. Carter High School where she attended, named after her.

The younger Dallas youth who aspire to be like Richardson, gathered around her to celebrate all of her triumphs which they too hope to accomplish one day.

Richardson wasn’t the only one slaying in the Sergio Hudson Cropped Frame Jacket, as singer Fantasia Barrino, 39, stunned while in London promoting the “Color Purple” film.

Barrino, who will be playing the leading role of ‘Celie,‘ in the iconic film that is expected to release on December 25th, 2023, was spotted leaving a jazzy UK hotel in a black bodycon midi dress that she layered with her Sergio Hudson neon cropped jacket.

When it came down to her accessories, she opted for a matching neon belt, modern black frames, and yellow pointy Le Silla pumps, styled by Daniel Hawkins that really tied her ensemble together.

Between Fantasia Barrino and Sha’carri Richardson, who do you think wore the Sergio Hudson Cropped Frame Jacket better?

Photographer Credit: IG Reproduction/ @Sonejr