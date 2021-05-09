Who Wore it Better? Beyonce vs. Jhene Aiko in Charlotte Knowles Pink and Orange Halcyon Top
Beyonce recently blessed the ‘Gram in the same $400 Charlotte Knowles Pink Halcyon Top previously spied on Jhene Aiko.
While Beyonce paired the top with $400 matching pants, a $515 Charlotte Knowles corset, Aquazzura Milos heels, Balmain sunglasses, and a $1,734 Medea Sisters bag (styled by Zerina Akers)….
Jhene skewed casual in jean shorts, sneakers, and a fluffy jacket (styled by @x.s.studio):
While there was some debate in the comments, Jhene’s stylists confirmed that it is the same top, but altered into a crop top.
That said, Who Wore it Better?
Can’t decide? Purchase the look here: