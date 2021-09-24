Two celebrities and one pair of Versace platform heels! Bebe Rexha and Beyoncé were spied in the same pink platform heels by Italian brand Versace.

Known as the “Medusa Aevitas” platform sandals, the undeniably chic shoe hails from Versace’s Fall 2021 collection as seen on model Bella Hadid in the brand’s runway show. The $1,295 Barbie doll-like shoe rests of a raised platform in a dazzling pink satin material complete with an embellished adjustable ankle strap. Rounding off the shoe, Versace’s Medusa head appears as a dangling pendant on the ankle strap as well as on the bottom on the shoe itself. As an eye-catching piece, it definitely caught the attention of celebrities Bebe Rexha and Beyoncé.

Bebe Rexha was spied out in Santa Monica attending a birthday dinner with her friends at Giorgio Baldi. For her dinner ensemble, she wore what appears to be the $895 Versace black sweetheart-neckline bodysuit and ruffled buttoned mini skirt. She finished the look with the $1,295 Versace pink satin platforms. The music artist also wore gold jewelry pieces to accompany the look.

Beyoncé attended her husband’s 40/40 Club anniversary celebration wearing a full Versace look including the pink platform sandals, styled by KJ Moody. She was also seen in the brand’s $3,495 black safety pin dress and $1,410 drawstring purse (sold out). She accessorized the look with Lorraine Schwartz 20 Carat Colombian Emerald & Black Silk Cord Necklaces and 50 Carat Emerald and Sapphire Earrings. Adding a little extra pink flavor to her look, she wore a The 2nd Skin Co. fuchsia organza trench coat.

Who wore the Versace “Medusa Aevitas” platform sandals better?

Photos: Stan Potts