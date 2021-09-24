Rappers Fat Joe and JaRule recently took the stage as the most recent pairing for Verzuz TV. The two were joined by other familiar faces such as Nelly, Jadakiss, and Remy Ma to name a few. Amongst the night’s epic appearances, Ashanti also graced the stage with both JaRule and Fat Joe in a bomb all-black look.
Ashanti appeared at the latest Verzuz battle between Fat Joe and JaRule wearing an $5,490 Alexander McQueen black leather peplum jacket. She paired the look with a pair of stunning lace and PVC over-the-knee boots by Jennifer Le, priced at $449. For accessories, the singer continued to stunt in $460 Celine chunky rectangle acetate sunglasses and icy jewelry by Pristine Jewelers. Her look was styled by Tim B and assisted by Jermicia Lloyd.
Explore more moments from the Verzuz battle below:
Photos: Walik Goshorn