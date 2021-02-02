Wendy Williams Looked Amazing Wearing A Sequined Houndstooth Mini Dress and Matching Blazer By Retrofete

Wendy Williams dazzled as she did a press run wearing some bomb pieces from Retrofete. She stepped out in a $238 open-back mini dress. Made of velvet, silk and spandex, this sequined dress gives a fresh new take on the classic hound stood print. It has a V cut neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps.

She paired the dress with the $358 matching blazer.

She looked stunning. What do you think about this ensemble?

This fun print also comes in shorts. You can shop the dress, shorts and blazer below.

 

