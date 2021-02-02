Celebs Cannot Get Enough of the Air Jordan 1 “Lucky Green” Sneakers: As Spied on Draya Michele in Green Talentless Sweatsuit, Hailey Bieber in Bottega Veneta Accessories, and Saweetie in Amiri ‘Bones’ Varsity Jacket and Dolce and Gabbana Bag
Celebrities are loving the Jordan brand’s Air Jordan 1 “Lucky Green” sneakers! Just this week, we spotted Saweetie, Hailey Bieber and Draya Michele rocking the women’s exclusive sneakers. Let’s see how each of these ladies styled their kicks:
In an episode of “You Ask, We Answer”, @nina_simone_45 asked, “Hello, where might we find #DrayaMichele’s lovely track set please?” Draya Michele stepped out in a $119 green Talentless premium hoodie and sweatpants (sold out), a $3,100 Bottega Veneta bag and Air Jordan 1 “Lucky Green” sneakers.
Saweetie was spotted rocking the “Lucky Green” 1s with a Dolce and Gabbana floral print crystal-embellished bag (sold out) and $1,789 Amiri “Bones” varsity jacket. Saweetie decided to mix things up and swapped the laces, opting for red laces on her left shoe and black laces on her right shoe.
Hailey Bieber snagged a quick fit flick wearing a Bottega Veneta padded vest and $3,990 Chain Cassette bag paired with Loewe leather pants and the Air Jordan 1 “Lucky Green” kicks, styled by Maeve Reilly.
Which look was your favorite?
Shop pieces from each of their looks below:
Photos: @shotbynyp