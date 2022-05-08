Over the last 7 days, the celebrity fashion moments did not disappoint! From celebrations of life to weddings and White House affairs, the stars had every reason to step out in ultimate style. Keep scrolling to see some of the trending looks from the last week:

Lizzo celebrated her birthday with a Dinner at Craig’s Restaurant in LA wearing a $2,399 16Arlington Clianthus Crystal-Embellished Sheer Asymmetric Dress and $1,078 Mach & Mach Double Bow Pointed Toe Mules, courtesy of her stylist Jason Rembert.

Photo: Backgrid

Toya Johnson wore a stunning Valdrin Sahiti strapless, slit gown to announce her upcoming wedding date with fiancé Robert Rushing.

Photo: Will Sterling

We also got a look into Neyo and Crystal Renay’s Vegas wedding where she wore a The bride wore a, Ese Azenabor couture wedding gown styled by bridal stylist Selina Howard!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Speaking of celebrations, the fashion community gathered in NYC to commemorate and remember the life of Andre Leon Talley. Naomi Campbell paid her respects to her dear friend in the best way possible, wearing all white Schiaparelli haute couture, a Philip Treacy fascinator and Fendi sunglasses, a look that truly emulated Talley’s essence.

Photo: Salvatore Ian DeMaio

Nene Leakes looked red hot and fashion forward in a crimson ensemble to match her Christian Louboutin Bow Bow heels!

Photo: TikTok/Reproduction

Kim Kardashian attended the White House Correspondents Dinner wearing a custom Balenciaga gown that gleamed with every movement and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, styled by Dani Levi with hair by Chris Appleton and makeup by Mario Dedivanovic.

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 30: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

What say you?