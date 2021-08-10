You Ask, We Answer! @brittanyymelee says, “Are these shoes and socks???? Just shoes ??? What are they i need to know!?”

Jayda Cheaves got ready to head out for the night in a vintage Hermès silk shirt and $1,850 Bottega Veneta “Dot” boots. She paired the look with denim shorts, a mini Hermés pocket belt bag, and jewelry.

When it comes to that perfect popping accessory, Bottega Veneta will always come through and deliver for your style needs. The “Dot” boots are the perfect shoe to turn heads and take your outfit to the next level. The shoe presents itself with in brown leather including a detachable leather sock and spherical chain detail along with a strappy heeled sandal that sits fashionably on 9cm, or 3.5 in, heels.

Would you rock these bad boys?

Photos: @myboyace