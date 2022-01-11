You ask, we answer! Anonymous asks, “Hi can you tell us where is this dress from ?”
Erica Mena celebrated New Year’s Eve with her daughter, Safire, wearing the $1,378 Fannie Schiavoni “Irina” dress. She paired the dress with silver PVC heels and jewelry pieces such as bracelets and stud earrings. Her daughter Safire also wore a silver dress with ruffles along with a matching headband, white tights, and shoes.
The Fannie Schiavoni “Irina” dress was also worn by Kourtney Kardashian as she celebrated Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday on a private island.
What say you?