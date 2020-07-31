Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Will it be Shannen from New York, Vondraa from Wisconsin, Verleda from Texas or Priscilla from New Jersey

Each week we select women to be featured as our fashion bombshell of the day, and now we want to hear from you. This week we have four different contenders to choose from. Help select who will be our Fashion Bombshell of the Week by voting below.

First is Shannen from New York. Shannen’s style is very glamorous and romantic. She writes, “Currently, I work in fashion, and I’m a full-time student. I would say my fashion style is spirited, bold, striking, and versatile.”

Next is Vondra from Wisconsin! Her Instagram name is @50shadesof_fly, which is very fitting for this young entrepreneur! Her style is very relaxed and chill while still being very glamorous and girly. Her wardrobe is the perfect mixture of everyday wear and designer accessories such as Gucci stockings, Dior saddle bags and designer sneakers

Our 3rd contestant is Verleda from Texas. She writes, “Fashion for me is the ultimate outlet, I unknowingly yet and still purposefully can get lost in magazines, blogs, vlogs, post, pictures etc. in regards to fashion. As a hairstylist/makeup artist, my daily wardrobe consists of a lot of black, therefore when dressing outside of work I opt to live in color.“

Last but not least we have Priscilla from New Jersey. Priscilla‘s style seems very refined and cultured.She writes, “My style is the essence of a woman being all sides of who she is. It’s creative, fun, flirty, elegant, mixed with street style. It’s a reminder for me to constantly be true to who I am as I embark on a changing world.”

Which bombshell blew you away? Vote for your favorite below.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.