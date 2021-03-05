Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Will it be Arraya from Georgia Avery from Georgia or Patty from New York

Hey there bombshells. Each week we choose Fashion Bomb Daily readers to highlight their personal style and flair and now we want to hear from you! Vote for who you think should be crowned Fashion Bombshell of the Week. Check out the contenders below.

Opening the week was Bombshell Arraya from Georgia. If glamour, street wear and avant garde birthed a child, this is what it would look like. From killer casual looks to one of a kind silhouettes, this Bombshell oozes innovation.

Next was Avery also from Georgia. Avery’s wardrobe is colorful and eye catching. She adds an edginess to everyday wear and pays attention to details.

Last but not least we had Patty from New York. Patty writes, “I’m a woman of very few words, so I often let my attire introduce. My style is very versatile but fashion is how I speak, my favorite outlet to express.My business is “Piece by PMR” where I hand-paint/hand-craft apparel and accessories, 98% of my handbags/outfits are my way of highlighting black-but making it fashion. I usually wear one of my painted/crafted bags or outfits, to pull my entire look together.“

Each of these bombshell’s have unique styles, but you can only choose one. Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week below.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion.