Joie Chavis Keeps It Cozy in Frame Green Puffer Vest, Gianvito Rossi Black Leather Zip-Up Thigh High Boots and Amina Muaddi Crystal Earrings
Joie Chavis has been on everyone’s fashion radar lately as she always graces Instagram rocking the freshest and latest brands. In a recent Instagram post, she expressed her feelings about LA’s wishy-washy weather while rocking quit the winter weather-ready look.
Joie Chavis wore a $1,298 Frame puffer vest, $1,295 Gianvito Rossi “Marsden” over-the-knee leather boots and $495 Amina Muaddi “Begum” crystal earrings. She completed the look with what appeared to be a mock-neck long sleeve and leggings combination or a mock-neck long sleeve bodysuit.
Thoughts on her look?