Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Will it be Andrea from Texas, Nicole from NYC, Naomi from New York, or Roberta from Wisconsin

This week we have four lovely contenders in the running for Bombshell of the Week. First, lets get into Andrea from Texas.

Andrea, or Dr.Andrea is an OBGYN doctor who’s style is very feminine, flirty and timeless. Most of her ensembles feature a fun skirt or dress, paired with heels and complimenting handbag. Check her out below.

Next is Nicole from NYC. Her style is also very flirty but in a very minimalist way. Her silhouettes are less dramatic and not accessorized much but still grab your attention.

Also from New York is Naomi. Her attire is very bold and features lots of prints. Whether its cheetah print or plaid, these prints seem to be the focal point of her looks.

Last but not least is Roberta from Wisconsin. Roberta is model who’s style is very bold and sexy. Most of her outfits have a revealing element which she balances out nicely.

Which bombshell blew you away? Vote below.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.