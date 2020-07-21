The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion Debuts on Netflix July 22nd! Join Misa Hylton, Lisa Cortes, Bevy Smith, Claire Sulmers, and More In Conversation

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion traces the impact of street fashion and African American creativity on global cultural trends, revealing the hidden work of the African American visionaries – especially the women – who forever redefined fashion. This award-winning documentary, produced by MCM, Tribeca Studios and Cortés Films, will take you on a journey in bringing these important women to the forefront.

Please join us for these conversations with the cast on Wednesday, July 22nd from 1-1:45pm and stay tuned to watch the documentary streaming on Netflix!

Join the conversation tomorrow and learn more here.

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

