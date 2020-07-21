The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion Debuts on Netflix July 22nd! Join Misa Hylton, Lisa Cortes, Bevy Smith, Claire Sulmers, and More In Conversation
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion traces the impact of street fashion and African American creativity on global cultural trends, revealing the hidden work of the African American visionaries – especially the women – who forever redefined fashion. This award-winning documentary, produced by MCM, Tribeca Studios and Cortés Films, will take you on a journey in bringing these important women to the forefront.
Please join us for these conversations with the cast on Wednesday, July 22nd from 1-1:45pm and stay tuned to watch the documentary streaming on Netflix!
Join the conversation tomorrow and learn more here.