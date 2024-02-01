“On My Mama” singer Victoria Monét kicked off Grammy week by hosting a party and revealing a glamorous shoot on Instagram with the caption, “Grammy week already feels so special ✨😌🖤.”

The 7X Grammy nominated ‘Jaguar 2’ artist has a lot to rejoice in leading up to the 66th Annual Grammy Award ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 4th as she is nominated for “Best New Artist”, “Record of the Year”, and “Best R&B Album” to name a few.

Photo Credit: @Mr_dadams

Glistening and basking in joy, with a radiant glow and a polished smile, the Georgia native posed in a black FW23 LaQuan Smith mesh and satin gown that was characterized with a deep plunge neckline.

Styled by Timothy Luke Garcia, Monét was dripped in Azature diamonds that shone brightly like her aura.

Photo Credit: @Mr_dadams

When it game down to her beat and glam, we gave her 10’s across the board. Her make-up artist, Alexander Exheverri did such a fantastical job with playing with browns and neutrals, highlighting her face to a T.

Not to mention Celebrity hairstylist, @JStayReady who gave her ombre bob cut volume, body and layers for days. He has been known to slay Kelly Rowland, Doja Cat, Kim Kardashian and Yung Miami so he definitely has skills.

Photo Credit: @Mr_dadams Photo Credit: @Mr_dadams

Victoria Monét looked absolutely exquisite and self-assured like she’s ready for this moment. This is an artist who has been almost 15 years in the making, so to see her finally reach massive success and star-appeal is truly noteworthy.

We hope she takes home all 7 Grammy’s, because in 2023 she had everyone singing,

“On my mama (mama), on my hood (hood)

I look fly (yeah), I look good (good)

Touch my swag (swag), wish you could (could)

I look fly (yeah), I look good, good, good“

Photo Credit: @Mr_dadams

Stay tune for the red carpet review of the Grammy awards on Sunday Feb 4th and we look forward to seeing our favorite celebs show up and out!

XoXo