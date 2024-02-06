Held in Los Angeles for the first time ever, the third annual 15 Percent Pledge gala brilliantly captured black excellence in all of its glory as celebs gathered inside of Paramount Studios.

Founded by Creative Director and Activist Aurora James, the pledge is a call for retailers to implement diversity and inclusion by contributing 15% percent of their shelve space to Black owned brands. According to their website, “with over 28 retailers, they’ve been able to shift almost $14B of revenue to Black-owned businesses.”

Companies like Nordstrom, Sephora, Vogue and Bloomingdales are among businesses to pledge, and the list continues to grow.

Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sumers arrived to the ‘black tie black designer‘ extravaganza in a Matopeda gown that was sent all the way from Nigeria. You’ll also be pleased to know that the Matopeda’s collection is available at FashionBombdailyshop.com.

Claire caught up with some of the brightest stars in the industry including the beautiful Kelly Rowland who looked stunning in hues of chocolate and hints of gold.

The ‘Coffee” singer wore a Mohamed Benchellal gown that had a unique structure and modern silhouette. We live for a bob haircut on Kelly and she didn’t disappoint. Her gold statement earrings and lioness rings were the perfect finishing touches.

Actress, Tracey Ellis Ross also opted for brown tones in a Fear of Gold fur coat that was stenched in with a leather belt, and paired with mocha colored Saint Laurent heels.

The woman of the hour, Aurora James opted for a Christopher John Rogers look that included a cream cropped blouse that had a teal 3D flower, to go with the matching avant-garde skirt. She looked incredible with her teal scrappy sandals and Bulgari jewels that perhaps exuded wealth and royalty.

Similar to Aurora James, Jordyn Woods also chose to go with neutrals, this time with Los Angeles based designer Harbison.Studio. Her multi-colored buttons down her dress was a nod to Harbison’s signature, and her black gloves gave us “black-tie realness.”

The Woods took selfies with Claire who they had the pleasure of hanging out with during Paris Fashion week last September.

Aurora’s right hand partner, Emma Grede who is the Chairwoman of the 15-percent Pledge and the Co-founder of Good American slayed in a black Aliette blazer dress that had a 3D organza rose down the side.

Grede welcomed attendees including model Ashley Graham who showed off her beautiful curves in an emerald green sequins and feathered gown that was characterized with cutouts.

Sabrina Idris kept things simple yet refined and polished in a Kwame Adusei maxi dress with pointy toe stilettos and a black mini bag.

Media Personality Angela Rye glistened in a gold Dolce & Gabbana look that had a built in corset bodice and felt futuristic.

Also in attendance was Mielle Organics CEO, Monique Rodriguez who illuminated in a Christopher Rogers dress that had colorful dimensions and paired exceptionally well with her Judith Leiber clutch.

The 15 Percent Pledge is a very important cause to ensure the major retailers make a commitment to showcase African American brands that aren’t always given equal opportunity to flourish due to systematic racism.

It’s emplaced to make sure that the companies and stores we shop at are to doing their due diligence to help facilitate inclusiveness, which is why this is an nonprofit organization that we stand behind and so should you.

Learn how you can contribute to and work with the 15 Percent Pledge at 15PercentPledge.org.

Photo Credit: BFA Images