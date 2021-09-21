After sending her daughter Natalia Bryant off to her first Met Gala, mom Vanessa Bryant decided to step out for some fun with her friends at Swizz Beatz’s epic birthday celebration in New York City. For the bash, she was spied in a classic all black look snagging pics with Ciara, Lala, Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys and more.
For Swizz Beatz’s birthday party, Vanessa Bryant gave us an all black number for her look of the evening. She wore a black scoop neck wrap midi dress paired with patent black pumps. She spiced up her look with a $1,490 Alaïa leather waist belt, adding a tasteful edge to her little black dress. Her look was styled by Law Roach.
She also wore dangly drop earrings and a subtle anklet for jewelry accessories.
Photos: Backgrid