Saweetie was spotted out and about for night on the town in West Hollywood. With a lollipop as main her accessory, the “Icy Girl” rocked a butterfly bikini top and black flared jeans as her ensemble for the evening.

Saweetie wore Eau Noir Swim’s Butterfly Effect Bikini Top, from the $200 two-piece bikini set, in dark blue and orange. She paired the bikini top with a pair of black flared leg jeans from Dolce and Gabbana. Adding to her Y2K chic aesthetic, the rapper held a lollipop and embellished clutch to accompany her look as accessories. Her look was styled by Wilford Lenov.

She also stayed true to her “icy” nature by rocking large hoop earrings, glistening necklaces, and a watch. For hair, she went with a straight blonde hairstyle with dark roots.

What say you?

Photos: Stan Potts