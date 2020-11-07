United States Vice President Elect Kamala Harris Addresses the Nation in a White Carolina Herrera Suit

VP-elect Kamala Harris walked out to #MaryJBlige’s “Work That” as she took the stage in a chic ivory @carolinaherrera suit (in a nod to the suffragette movement) and satin blouse for her first victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware !

A similar suit was modeled in the brand’s Resort 2021 collection.

She looks powerful and ready to take on this momentous position. Congrats to Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. We can’t wait to see what the next 4 years bring.

Images: Backgrid/Getty/Carolina Herrera