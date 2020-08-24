Trend Spotlight: Dreamy Tie-Dye Spotted on Celebs Like Lori Harvey, Reginae Carter, Kylie Jenner, and More!

Tie-dye is this summer’s dreamiest trend! As spotted on the runways of Dior and Versace, this eye-catching trend was predicted to takeover the summers of both 2019 and 2020.

Celebrities cannot get enough of the tie-dye craze! The Clermont Twins, Iggy Azalea, Jordyn Woods and many more have been spotted rocking tie-dye looks.

The fun thing about this trend is that tie-dye is perfect for many different occasions from causal events to going out! Dress up your tie-dye dress with your favorite heeled sandals or run some errands with your tie-dye sweatsuit and sneakers.

Whatever the occasion may be tie-dye will have you looking stylish and on-trend!

What do you think about this tie-dye trend?

Bombshells, send in your pictures on how you are rocking the tie-dye trend! Send pictures to submissions@fashionbombdaily.com to be considered for our “How To Wear It” feature.