This holiday, our Instagram feeds were decked with celebrity family portraits and chic seasonal cards. Oh, what joy it was seeing the various coordinated outfits in red, white, shimmery silvers and golds! By the time New Year’s Eve rolled around, there were even more eye-catching looks to feast our eyes upon, so why thought why not ring in 2023 by compiling the best of them all! Here are the top celebrity Christmas and NYE looks that closed out 2022 in old-fashion holiday style:

Photo: IG/Reproduction

For Christmas, the Kardashian-Jenner sisterhood got together wearing (mostly) red and white, with a hint of silver, nude and black lace. While Kim wore silver Versace and Kourtney wore Pre-Fall 2023 Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini styled by Dani Michelle to the family Christmas Eve party, Khloe arrived in custom Nicolas Jebran and Kris wore Pre-Fall 2019 Valentino. Meanwhile, Kylie stood out in a lacy Mugler design.

Photo: Sara Hanna

Marlo Hampton was feeling festive with her nephews this year! With the boys in monochromatic red with white accents, their fashionable aunty was styled by Leah Taylor in a fully embroidered Linda Bezuidenhout robe.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Kelly Rowland, husband Tim and their two kids Titan and Noah wished the world a happy holidays and prosperous year ahead with the boys matching dad in classic black suiting and mom in a red gown with a sculpted neckline and gloved sleeves.

Photo: Shareif

Ashanti spent the holidays with friends and family wearing a $1,190 Herve Leger cut out dress, currently on sale at SSENSE, and $1,150 Jennifer Le boots, styled by Tim B.

Photo: Tomas Herold

La La Anthony rang in 2023 next to Lola Milan in Mugler and Mary J. Blige in a Manzanares dress and hoops by her brand Sister Love styled by Mauricia Henry. As for La La, herself, her Alexandre Vauthier crystal mesh dress is currently sold out everywhere!

Photo: Thomas Herold

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Kimora posed with her children Aoki, Kenzo, Ming, Gary and Wolfe, with herself in red and the kids in black for their family New Year’s card!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi B wore a red hot Valdrin Sahiti gown while Offset contrasted her elegant evening attire in streetwear rocking a NAMESAKE knit sweater, ERL star jacquard jeans and white Nike kicks on their NYE date night.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Dwyane Wade, daughter Kaavia and Gabrielle Union snapped some New Year’s photos next to the beach this year! Gabrielle’s deep V, black sequins NERVI dress can be shopped at Neiman Marcus for $1,380. Get the look below!

Get the look: $1,380 NERVI Gwenda Sequin Ruffle Maxi Dress

What are your thoughts on these look? Would you splurge?



Main Images: IG/Reproduction, Tomas Herold