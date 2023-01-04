New year, new couple! Angela Simmons and rapper Yo Gotti are the newest couple on our style radar after making a number of posts to their respective Instagram pages confirming their relationship status.

Captioned underneath an all black New Year’s photo shoot, Angela wrote “You are all I need and more “. She wore a sequinned Dolce and Gabbana gown and Christian Louboutin heels with Yo Gotti in full Burberry dressed by Jaye Ew. Angela’s hair was masterfully styled by Devante Turnbull with makeup by Vicky Garcia.

Photo: Joseph Ford

Gotti quite literally rapped the love affair into existence in his 2016 hit track ‘Down In the DM’ when he said “And I just followed Angela (Simmons), Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons, They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’, Fuck it, I’m gon’ let the world know (#goals).”

That being said, these DMs are officially closed!

We love a power couple! What say you?

Main Images: Joseph Ford