Top 10 Best Dressed at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards: Drake Receives Artist of the Decade Award in Tom Ford Grey Suit, Megan Fox in Mugler With Machine Gun Kelly in Balmain, SZA in Monot Black Cutout Dress + More

On Sunday evening, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards went down with Nick Jonas this year’s host! During the award ceremony, we witnessed The Weeknd sweep up many of the awards, walking away with 10 in total for the evening in categories including Top Artist and Top Radio Song of the Year. Additionally, rapper Drake received the Artist of the Decade Award of which he accepted with his son Adonis. Pop artist P!nk received this year’s Icon Award and delivered a captivating performance with her nine-year-old daughter Willow. Not to mention, the night was also complete with performances from some of this past year’s biggest hitmakers including Doja Cat, Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, and H.E.R to name a few.

You know Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene for all of the fashion moments at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards! Based on your engagements during our coverage, we rounded up the top ten best dressed celebrities of the evening. Let’s get into them:

Drake, accompanied by his son Adonis, accepted the Billboard Artist of the Decade award wearing a Tom Ford suit. Dubbed as the “O’Connor” suit, the custom Tom Ford three-piece suit appears in a custom ice grey color. The look also featured a white French cuff shirt with diamond and black onyx cufflinks, a tie, and the brand’s Gianni leather boots.

2. SZA in Monot: 20,397 likes

SZA gave us body on the red carpet! The singer wore a look by Monot, styled by Dianne Garcia. She completed the look with a pair of $795 Louboutin “Kate” pumps and Messika jewelry. The Monot dress hails from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 as Look 5 and features an intricate cutout detail along with a slit on the side for an exposed leg.

3. Megan Fox in Mugler and Machine Gun Kelly in Balmain: 20,016 likes

Megan Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly gave us a Fashion Bomb Couple moment on the red carpet! Megan Fox wore a Mugler look from the brand’s Spring 2021 collection, styled by Maeve Reilly. Her dress included a cutout top along with a mesh midi skirt. On the other hand, Machine Gun Kelly wore a Balmain Spring/Summer 2021 look, styled by Adam Ballheim. The 2021 Billboard Top Rock Artist’s look included an asymmetrical white button top along with a black blazer with extended panels and flared leg trousers.

4. Alicia Keys in Balmain: 12,246 likes

Alicia Keys performed and celebrated 20 years of her debut album Songs in A Minor wearing a custom Balmain look and a Natalia Fedner corset during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, styled by Jason Bolden. Her Balmain look included a custom single-breasted jacket with exaggerated sleeves, a hat, and a pair of bootcut jeans in the light-washed denim fabric. She paired the Balmain pieces with a custom chain resin corset by Natalia Fedner.

5. Priyanka Chopra in Dolce and Gabbana and Nick Jonas in Fendi: 7,219 likes

Another Fashion Bomb Couple moment was served to us by host Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka wore a custom Dolce and Gabbana look, styled by Law Roach. Her custom ensemble was inspired by Dolce and Gabbana’s Fall 2007 and includes a gold plated belt complete with a chained padlock. The Fall 2007 collection has been spotted on Beyoncé and Naomi Campbell in the past. On the other hand, her husband Nicki Jonas opted for a green Fendi look from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 ready-to-wear collection.

6. Gabrielle Union in Prada: 3,940 likes

Gabrielle Union dazzled in Prada, styled by Thomas Christos. Her custom Prada look included a white sequined plunging neckline gown with a pink brushed leather tote bag. She went with a flared ponytail for hairstyle of choice along with soft natural glam for her makeup.

7. Kehlani in Tony Ward: 3,801 likes

Kehlani gave us a moment in a red Tony Ward look, styled by Jason Rembert. Coming from the Celebrity Capsule Collection, her fiery red look featured three pieces including a taffeta puffed sleeve crop shawl, embroidered bralette and panel sheer mesh column skirt. She accessorized the look with Bulgari jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

8. Saweetie in Giambattista Valli: 3,444 likes

The icy princess aka Saweetie appeared on the red carpet in Giambattista Valli, styled by Wilford Lenov and assisted by Kyle Hayes. Her strapless orange high-low gown is from the brand’s Haute Couture Spring 2021 collection and features delicate details such as revealing tulle underneath the skirt and floral trim on the top. She paired the look with a pair of Casadei silver pumps and Anabela Chan jewelry.

9. Doja Cat in Balmain: 3,061 likes

Doja Cat walked the red carpet and performed in looks by Balmain. For her red carpet look, she wore a striped jeweled crop off-the-shoulder top and matching flared pants from the brand’s Spring 2020 RTW collection. For her performance with SZA, she wore a black and white mesh panel Balmain Spring/Summer 2020 bodysuit and Maison Margiela pieces along with a custom Chrishabana strap on mic holder and custom Lillian Shalom black and white bubble earrings. Both looks were styled by Brett Alan Nelson.

10. Tina Knowles-Lawson in polka dot embellished suit: 2,757 likes

Miss Tina Knowles-Lawson made an appearance at the 2021 Billboard Awards rocking a black polka dot embellished look. Her ensemble included a matching jacket and skinny leg trousers in the polka dot pattern complete with embellished feather trim belt. She finished her look with a bold red look and a loose wave hairstyle.

Which look was your fave?

Photos: Getty / @byjamiebruce / @spazz.vision / @cynthiaparkhurst