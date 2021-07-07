Tommie Lee Stuns in Denim Look Including Fashion Nova Frayed Flared Jeans

Tommie Lee recently appeared on the ‘gram rocking a full denim look. She opted for a denim bustier top paired with flare bell bottom jeans from Fashion Nova.

Tommie Lee wore the $54.99 Fashion Nova Only The Best Vibes Bell Bottom Jeans. Honing the ultimate 1970s vibes, the jeans appear in a bell bottom design with a flared distressed leg. The leg of the denim pants has contrasting denim that peeks out with frayed hems. Additionally, the jeans feature two mock front pocket and two functioning back pockets. Tommie wears the chic Fashion Nova jeans with a denim bustier top and silver jewelry accessories.

One thing about jeans is that they work for any season including summer! Jeans are made using cotton which allows them to be breathable and comfy for even the warmer seasons. So, you can rock the Only The Best Vibes Bell Bottom Jeans with a white crop top and your favorite sandals for a casual summer-approved look.

Shop the Only The Best Vibes Bell Bottom Jeans here!