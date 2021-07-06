Angela Simmons Keeps It Chill in a Fashion Nova Multicolor Patchwork Bandana Print Set

Angela Simmons struck a pose at her home in a cozy multicolor ensemble. Sporting a braided hairstyle, she dressed up a multicolor bandana print set by Fashion Nova.

Angela Simmons wore the $49.99 Fashion Nova She’s Taking Over Bandana Pullover And Pant Set. While Angela wore the yellow/combo colorway, it also comes in two other color combinations such as orange/combo and multicolor. The set includes a pullover and drawstring zipper-ankle joggers which both feature an allover patchwork bandana print. She accessorized the look with a pair of white platform heels and jewelry like gold hoop earrings, a bracelet and watch.

The She’s Taking Over Bandana Pullover And Pant Set is complete with immense stretch and caters to our curvy Bombshells as sizes range to 3X. For styling, you can dress it up like Angela Simmons or lounge in style around your home.

Feeling this set? Shop it here!