Tommie Lee Grabbed Flicks Before a Night Out in a Fashion Nova Blue Sleeveless Zip-Up Leather Dress

Tommie Lee was about to head for a night when she decided to grab some fit flicks before her evening festivities. She was spotted rocking a blue leather zip-up dress by Fashion Nova.

Tommie Lee wore Fashion Nova’s $37.99 Zip It Up Mini Dress in blue paired with white sunglasses, a black harness bralette, a Louis Vuitton bag and black leather open-toe boots.

Tommie’s Zip It Up Mini Dress features many sexy details including a scoop neck, functional quarter zipper, side-leg cutouts and a racerback. Not to mention, the dress comes in a dreamy blue and a enticing leather-like fabric.

Sizing for the Zip It Up Mini Dress ranges up to 3X, so all of our Bombshells can rock this dress!

Looking for a perfect statement dress for your next outing? Secure the Zip It Up Mini Dress here!