On the Scene at the Pajama-Themed Premiere of ‘Secret Society’ Movie in Atlanta Hosted by Claire Sulmers: Moments With the Film’s Executive Producer Miasha Coleman and Stars ‘Prison Bae’ Jeremy Meeks, Erica Pinkett, Reyna Love + More

Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene in ATL for the premiere of the newest movie known as Secret Society. The independent film is an adaptation of the 2007 book Secret Society by Miasha Coleman, who is also the executive producer of the movie. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the book landed her with a six-figure deal along with a title as a best-selling author.

Directed by Jamal Hill, the film follows in the book’s footsteps telling a story of two women whose lives of luxury get turned upside down. The film is complete with intriguing fashion and shocking secrets executed by the stars of the film including Reyna Love, Erica Pinkett, Vivica A. Fox, Jeremy Meeks, Vincent De Paul and Tray Chaney.

To commemorate such a moment, Miasha Productions and Fashion Bomb Daily held a pajama-themed bash which also featured an exclusive premier of the movie. Let’s get into some moments from the event:

Reyna Love wore a burgundy fur-trimmed robe over a pink slip mini dress.

Fashion Bomb Daily EIC Claire Sulmers and Fashion Bomb Daily Shop designer Sybille Guichard of SybG grabbed a flick with the movie’s stars Jeremy Meeks aka “Prison Bae” (in full Dolce and Gabbana, styled by Ugo Mozie II) and Erica Pinkett (in La Perla silk shirt and pants, Chanel accessories and Manolo Blahnik heels).

Producers Miasha Coleman and Rich Coleman were in attendance. Rich Coleman wore a Balenciaga look while Miasha Coleman wore a look by Odds Concept paired with Free People feather mules.

Claire Sulmers posed with film star Erica Pinkett. They both wore pink satin looks, Claire’s featured a chic feather trim detail.

Althea Heart, Rich Coleman and Exclusive Game designer Teheran Jones posed together for a picture. Heart wore a look from UNFMLR including a pink satin button top, matching shorts and a hot pink lace bralette.

Representing for Fashion Bomb Men, Jeremy Meeks posed for a flick with Rich Coleman and an attendee.

Miasha and Rich Coleman posed with Mz Skittlez and @mrszothegoat.

You can catch Secret Society on Amazon on Friday, April 2nd! Will you be tuning in?

Photo: Getty / @googleishuman / @thephotomanlife / Rich Coleman