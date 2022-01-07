Tina Knowles took to the ‘gram to wish granddaughter Blue Ivy a happy 10th birthday. Along with some heartfelt words about Beyoncé oldest child, Tina Knowles also shared a never-before-seen flick of her and Blue.
In the photo, the two posed in the sand by a crystal-clear sea complete with a setting sun. Tina Knowles wore a polka dot jumpsuit with a belt. On the other hand, Blue Ivy wore a black oversized blazer jacket paired with what appears to be a white cropped jumpsuit, black sunglasses, small hoop earrings, and $995 Balenciaga Speed 2.0 Sock Sneakers.
Happy birthday to Blue Ivy!