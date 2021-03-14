Tiffany Haddish Attends Nickelodeon’s 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards Wearing Versace Yellow Plisse Satin Starfish Print Spring/Summer 2021 Dress and Orange Stuart Weitzman Sandals
She ready! Tiffany Haddish was definitely ready for Nickelodeon’s 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards as she appeared on stage wearing a stunning yellow designer look.
Tiffany Haddish wore a $1,550 Versace Printed Plissé Satin Long Dress paired with a purposefully-showing orange Savage X Fenty bra and orange $219 Stuart Weitzman sandals. Her look was styled by Law Roach.
You may remember Haddish’s Versace dress from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 show which was hailed for its aquatic-inspired looks and diverse models. Her dress was worn by model Alva Claire on the runway, who also appeared in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show and served as one of the three plus-sized models to ever walk to Versace during the SS21 show.
You guys have been head over heels for Tiffany Haddish’s looks lately, are you feeling this one as well?
Photos: @ernestocasillas