London, Milan and Paris Men’s Fashion Week have collectively set the month of June ablaze! Between all three cities, there were many shows, a whole crop of stars in attendance and a huge set of trends to emerge from style moments both on and off the runway. Today, we’re here to talk about the top 5 shows over the past month and what stood out:

Kenzo

The Kenzo menswear show was a memorable one featuring both male and female models in clothes for both genders. The concept of the collection pulled inspiration from the 1980s show by Kenzo Takada based on a sports day at school. This time, the graduation ‘Class of 2023’ theme took us back to the good old primary school days. The graphic animal prints and 3D florals were a play on archival designs from the Takada era, and Nigo kept it playful yet all grown-up.

Photo: Filippo Fior

Photo: Filippo Fior

Photo: Filippo Fior

Louis Vuitton

Gone but never forgotten, a live marching band and performance by Kendrick Lamar swept the runway during the LV menswear fashion show in memory of Virgil Abloh. Just like Virgil, the designers behind the show knew no bounds as they designed the collection upon the concept of free play. The end result was a series of imaginative and creative garments including wavy baggy trousers, boxy and cropped blazers along with vibrant color choices contrasted against muted ones.

Photo: Isidore Montag

Photo: Isidore Montag

Photo: Isidore Montag

Givenchy

In a strong catwalk presentation, Givenchy added their touch to the menswear style scene. Each garment was a thought-out balance of soft and harsh elements incorporating rips, tears and hardware to otherwise delicate and clean looks, while adding pastels or mesh to those in need of a lighter air.

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni

Versace

Donatella Versace returned the masks of Pompeii from the archive for this collection, but this time with a twist. Vivid hues of neon green, blue, pink and orange make up the new color ways of the emblematic print. Additionally, the collection was a play on textures, mixing laser cutout latex with delicate knits and snakeskin with stripes!

Photo: Filippo Fior

Photo: Filippo Fior

Photo: Filippo Fior

Fendi

Workwear meets skate wear in Fendi’s mid ’90s, California inspired menswear showcase. In the designing process, Silvia Fendi expressed her enjoyment creating denim illusions throughout the collection, placing fringes and blue dye on materials that don’t usually boast such features. The Spring 2023 lineup also offers a range of accessories from handbags to jewelry, timepieces, skater shoes, moccasins, slides and others!

Photo: Filippo Fior

Photo: Filippo Fior

Photo: Filippo Fior

What say you?

Main Image: Alessandro Lucioni, Isidore Montag and Filippo Fior