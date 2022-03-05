Billboard’s Women in Music Event went down earlier this week, and Bombshells showed up and showed out in alluring ensembles!

Take a look at the top 5, according to your likes:

#AriLennox wore a $2,025 @haleia gown at the #Billboard#WomenInMusic event, styled by @ashleyseanthomas. Hairstylist Alonzo Arnold wrote, “The Queens ain’t come to play tonight!” and stylist Amiraa Vee added, “She looks amazing.” We agree!

2. Sevyn in On Aura Tout Vu: 14,213 Likes

Sevyn isn’t afraid to show some skin, and did just that in this sultry black leather accented dress, styled by Deonte Nash. Crystal accented sandals, flowing locks, and a small hoop earring were all she needed to uplift this look. See it move below:

Slay, Sevyn!

3. Normani in Bronx and Banco: 10,986 Likes

Normani looked like a sassy chocolate drop in a Bronx and Banco gown and Femma LA sandals, styled by Kollin Carter. See her look in motion below:

This look is scorching hot!

4. Ciara in Roberto Cavalli: 4,375 Likes

Ciara showed off her sultry form in a Robert Cavalli by Fausto Puglisi Fall 2022 Runway dress. Sky high stilettos and a short cut offset her stunning look. Bomb!

5. Summer Walker in Abyss by Abby: 3,847 Likes

Summer Walker looked angelic in a white Abyss by Abby gown, completed with PVC sandals and a diamond anklet.

@J_candymrsmadera wrote, “This is beautiful, she looks so sexy, elegant, classy, etc.” Indeed !

See even more Bomb looks on Instagram @FashionBombDaily.

Who had your favorite look of the night?

Images: IG/Courtesy/Getty