From glamour to tomboy chic, with a cutting-edge style and avant-garde red carpet looks, Zendaya is timeless. The Emmy and Golden Globe award winning actress attended CinemaCon 2023 this week, where she received the CinemaCon Star of the year award.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

While Euphoria, Spider-Man, and The Greatest Showman and Dune, are amongst some of Zendaya’s most prominent work, she also has the gift of modeling. Announced as the new face of Louis Vuitton this month, Zendaya shut down the internet in her latest LV campaign

Let’s just say, we’ll be seeing Zendaya in a whole lot of Louis Vuitton these days and with Pharrell Williams being the next LV men’s Creative Director, it’s evident to see that Louis Vuitton will be making serious waves.

The 26-year-old star promoted her upcoming movie Dune: Part Two with her co-star, Timothée Chalamet looking business modern and smoking haute. With Louis Vuitton at her fingertips, Zendaya wore a Louis Vuitton Fall 2023 tweed backless trouser jumpsuit with a vest bodice. She glowed in gold jewelry and completed her ensemble with pure white Louboutin stilettos that had the infamous red sole.

Photo Credit: Getty Images Photo Credit: Getty Images

Law Roach is still spreading his magic on the actress and styled Zendaya in her latest Louis Vuitton ad where she’s wearing a black asymmetrical body suit with gold buttoned trousers. Most noticeably in tow was the Louis Vuitton miniature Capucines BB handbag.

Photo Credit:Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot

Louis Vuitton released a series of Iconic Images of Zendaya on their Instagram page and they caption the following photo: “#Zendaya and the Capucines. The new #LouisVuitton House Ambassador showcases the iconic #LVCapucines in a vibrant spring hue. “ Photo Credit: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot

We’re so here for this collaboration between Zendaya and Louis Vuitton and we excited to see that Law Roach is apart of it. After all. Law Roach’s instinctive style has turned Zendaya into one of the best fashionistas to exist.