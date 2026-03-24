Something New: Zendaya Stuns in White Louis Vuitton Gown with Black Train at ‘The Drama’ Paris Premiere

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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8 Zendaya Stuns In White Louis Vuitton Gown With Black Train At The Drama Paris Premiere

At the Paris premiere of The Drama, Zendaya delivered a refined red carpet moment in a custom white Louis Vuitton gown styled by Law Roach. The floor-length design featured a sleek, sculpted silhouette with long sleeves and a dramatic black train cascading from the back, offering a striking contrast against the minimalist front.

999 Zendaya Stuns In White Louis Vuitton Gown With Black Train At The Drama Paris Premiere

The look felt like a modern nod to classic Hollywood glamour, complemented by vintage-inspired finger waves, soft glam makeup, and layered diamond necklaces that added dimension without overpowering the ensemble.

89 8Zendaya Stuns In White Louis Vuitton Gown With Black Train At The Drama Paris Premiere

Just recently, Zendaya embraced archival fashion, stepping out in a vintage Vivienne Westwood dress that paid homage to the past—making this appearance feel like her “something new.”

With this custom Louis Vuitton moment, she continues to balance heritage and modernity, seamlessly moving between fashion eras while keeping her red carpet presence fresh and intentional.

909009 Zendaya Stuns In White Louis Vuitton Gown With Black Train At The Drama Paris Premiere

📸: Getty

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