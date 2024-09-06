The LEGENDARY Vivica A Fox is the host of the Bomb Fashion Show!

The Effervescent Ms. Fox is not new to the world of style.

The Indiana, Indianapolis native’s first memory was modeling for her Aunt Madame King’s fashion show in Chicago. Fox says, “I loved visiting my Madame King. She was the first person to cut my hair, and it turned out great. And then I modeled in her fashion show. My first time hitting the runway was when I was 13.”

The Bombshell went on to star in soap operas, and then exploded onto the silver screen in movies like Set it Off, Independence Day, Soul Food, Two Can Play That Game, and Kill Bill.

Her favorite red carpet moment, in fact, was when she attended the Kill Bill Premiere in black Randi Rahm. She effuses, “I wore black because I played an assassin. I was in Fabulous shape! My back was out and I was like Pow Pow Pow Boom!!”

Now she joins us in New York for our 4th Annual Show after attending as a guest 2 years ago. She said, “You’ve always been so supportive of my career. You came to my book signing. When I came to the show when Eva hosted, I was inspired, and said to myself, “I hope she calls me one day.’” And you did!”



So what does Fashion Bomb Daily mean to her? Fox confesses, “Fashion Bomb Daily is everything. I love the whole voting thing, and seeing who is Hot! Or Hmmm..”. I go to Fashion Bomb Daily to see what everyone’s rocking!”

Keep your eyes peeled to see what Ms. Fox is rocking on the runway on September 7th as she changes looks, wearing designers like Beeombi, CBN Chicago, and Matopeda. “It’s gonna be fun and fabulous, and stay tuned for how many times I change!”

You can also catch her in her new movie, The Lost Holliday, in theaters September 27th. She says the movie is about, “Discovery, rejection, acceptance, love, and family, in that order.”

We can’t wait.

Enjoy the show!

Be sure to RSVP to TheBombFashionShow.eventbrite.com.

Images: Getty