Fashion Bomb Couple: Kanye West and Bianca Censori Spotted on Date Night in Los Angeles (Find Out More about Bianca’s YSL Crystal Studded Boots Here)

Has hell frozen over? Because Bianca Censori has finally put some clothes on, and the streets are talking.

That’s right ya’ll! Kanye West and his wife Bianca were captured leaving a movie night in Los Angeles, and we were surprisingly shocked to see her covered entirely in a grey trench jacket that she styled with a nude cap. What a complete 180-degree change from the Bianca we saw go nude on the red carpet at the 67th annual Grammy awards earlier this year.

The ‘STAR’ of her casual outfit perhaps was her strikingly beautiful Yves Saint Laurent Swarovski Crystal Embellished thigh high boots that shone brightly as she strutted down the pavement. Her boots instantly elevated her look, and gave the perfect amount of drama.

Kanye West on the other hand opted for a black leather bomber jacket, with black trousers and dark brown hiker boots. It was great to see Ye with a clean hair cut, and facial line up which was a nice change from his scruffy beard.

We’re sure Bianca’s eyes lit up when she saw him in that light. I mean c’mon let’s be honest, a man should never underestimate the power of what a good haircut can do for him. And from the looks of it, Bianca’s shoes weren’t the only thing glistening as we could see a twinkle in her eye.

Ultimately, It’s important to remember that fashion is about self-expression, and whether Bianca chooses to show skin, or cover up is her prerogative. It was however refreshing to see her leave a little to the imagination, and with Fall around the corner, we’re curious to see how long it’ll last.

Photo Credit: The Daily Stardust