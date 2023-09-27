Iconic, astounding, and over-the-top are some of the words to describe how grand the Bomb Fashion Show was Saturday evening at Chelsea Industrial in New York City.

NeNe Leakes and the CEO of Fashion Bomb daily, Claire Sulmers

Photo Credit: @SoneJr

Cultural Icon, NeNe Leakes opened the show with her notable sass and pizzazz, illuminating the atmosphere with her witty commentary, and exquisite and interchangeable Fashion Bomb Daily Shop looks.

Photo Credit: @myles_minishotta/@samanthaclarke

You know Nene’s going to bring the drama every time, and perhaps the Bomb Fashion Show was a Bravo Real Housewives reunion with Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby and Marlo Hampton all in attendance to cheer on Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers and the original Housewife OG, Nene Leakes.

Ashley Darby, Claire Sulmers, NeNe Leakes and Gizelle Bryant

Photo Credit: @SoneJr

Photo Credit: @Sonejr

The Bomb Fashion Show kicked off with a performance by the March Cobras of New York who drummed their way down the runway in the best way.

Photo Credit: @Samanthaclarke

St. Maarten Designer, Jolie Duzon was the first designer to debut her incredible collection, and as models strutted down the runway, the crowd was enamored by all her stunning and bright hued dresses that stole the show.

Designer: Jolie Duzon Photo Credit: @Samanthaclarke

Serving us color for days and prints in such a bold and courageous way was Canadian designer, Fayah Athletics who mixed unisex kimonos with corsets and shorts, while offering versatility with modern silhouettes.

Designer: Fayah Athletics Photo Credit: @Samanthaclarke

Designer: Fayah Athletics Photo Credit: @Samanthaclarke

Delisa Rose put the “S” in sexy with her luxury lingerie line that was seductively alluring, yet sophisticated and elevated with her mesmerizing and classical bridal collection.

Designer: Delisa Rose Luxury Lingerie Photo Credit: @Samanthaclarke

In addition to the many more wonderful designers to showcase their well-crafted collections with illustrated touches, were twin preacher brothers, Bruce & Glen.

Bruce & Glen Proctor with Nene Leakes

Photo Credit: @SoneJr

Delivering exceptional rainbow print ensembles in a variety of styles for both men and women, the BruceGlen line was far from traditional and basic, and redefined femininity and masculinity in the most juiciest way.

Designer: BruceGlen Photo Credit: @Samanthaclarke

Contrary to colorful and vibrant designs, designer Tashee Inc. showcased her Natasha brand Honeymoon Summer ’24 resort collection that was inspired by pre and post wedding extravaganzas.

Photo credit: @devonsayers

In addition to all white maxi dresses, we also saw swim wear, linen sets, rompers and robes, catering to a brides perfect wardrobe essentials.

Photo credit: @devonsayers

Following Intermission, Big Boss Vette performed for the crowd who eyes were all glued to the “Pretty Girls Walk” rapper that made her way down the runway in a two-piece graphic Diesel ensemble with black stiletto boots.

Photo Credit: @Samanthaclarke

Photo Credit: @SoneJr

Keeping things on the formal side for special occasions was designer CBN.Chicago who returned to the Bomb Fashion Show with new and improved silhouettes for an elegant night out on the town.

Photo Credit: @samanthaclarke/@mm.mcdermott

From her use of silk and sequin embellished fabrics to floral cutouts and fringe hems, CBN.Chicago proved why their designs are a must-have in every women’s wardrobe.

Photo Credit: @samanthaclarke/@mm.mcdermott

Designer Allison Elizabeth Brown delivered denim infused designs down the runway with textures such as leather and fur. “I am honored to be featured in the Bomb Fashion Show because Fashion Bomb daily means strength and legacy… it’s a go-to platform for anything stylish, and luxurious for women of color,” said Brown.

Photo Credit: @dame_dion

Photo Credit: @dame_dion

Brown wasn’t the only designer to present fur in her collection as the “Furry God Mother” Tiara Peach with the Fur and Leather Centre brought the heat and much more.

Showcasing a variety of multicolored and glamorous furs, Peach’s line was the epitome of luxury.

Photo Credit: @samanthaclarke/@mm.mcdermott

In addition to their staple fur coats, we saw the design duo use fur in the most stylish ways. Think fur fanny packs, fur shorts, and fur high-heels that could stylishly take you to the North Pole and back.

Photo Credit: @samanthaclarke/@mm.mcdermott

Representing for stylish men everywhere, designer Don Morphy ended the Bomb Fashion Show with a bang. He has officially proven why he is a suiting tycoon with his use of luxe fabrics to make any man look stylishly dapper in his tailored suits.

Of course fashion’s biggest and most legendary names emerged at the Bomb Fashion Show including Celebrity Stylist, Ty Hunter, Law Roach and Misa Hylton.

Celebrity Stylist, Ty Hunter

Photo Credit: @Samanthaclarke

Celebrity Stylist, Law Roach Hugging Claire Sulmers

Photo Credit: @SoneJr

Misa Hylton spoke to NeNe Leakes about her Misa Hylton Fashion Academy that presented their collection and spoke about paying it forward to the next generation of style stars.

NeNe Leakes and Celebrity Creative Director, Misa Hylton

Photo Credit: @SoneJr

Claire Sulmers has chosen to contribute a portion of ticket sales to Hylton’s Fashion Academy where she has served as a Mentor to the youth.

Photo Credit: @asteverson

The Bomb Fashion Show couldn’t have happened with out the amazing sponsors who contributed in such a major way including Joy Kingsley and the Kingsley Models, Mielle Organics, Silver & Riley, Lagos New York, and SLAYYY Hair.

Backstage Manager Joy Kingsley and her dynamic team

Photo Credit: @dcfashionfool

With over 100 models, and 50 hair and make-up artists working backstage, models looked top notch, flawless and up to par thanks to Backstage manager Joy Kingsley who oversaw the entire operations behind the scenes to ensure an unforgettable show.

Photo Credit: @dcfashionfool

Mielle Organics came through for the Bomb Fashion show in a major way as a sponsor as well, providing products for models hair and contributing with goodie bags filled with Mielle essentials that attendees left home with.

When it came down to the delicious cuisine that oozed with bold seasonings and flavor, Lagos New York delivered in every sense. The Nigerian restaurant served mouthwatering small bites to compliment their delectable alcohol beverages.

Lagos New York

Photo Credit: @Samanthaclarke

Lagos New York

Photo Credit: @Samanthaclarke

The bar menu was plentiful, catering to attendees alcohol preference including Rose, Vodka, and Dusse Cognac.

Photo Credit: @Samanthaclarke

The Founder and CEO of SLAYYY Hair, Diann Valentine was also in the building and partnered with the Bomb Fashion Show to gift VIP attendees with anti-itch SLAYYY hair which was quite the treat.

Photo Credit: @Samanthaclarke

Photo Credit: @Sonejr

Overall, The Bomb Fashion was truly spectacular and picturesque, with some of fashion’s most beloved and brightest stars and influencers making a debut.

Photo Credit: @asteverson

Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers truly outdid herself and put so much hard-work and dedication into ensuring a memorable New York Fashion Week.

A special thanks to event planner Treasa Leigh Brown who partnered with Claire to deliver the ultimate wow factor for celebrity guests and attendees. Without Brown’s expertise, the Bomb Fashion Show would not have been as fabulous and extraordinary as it was.

Treasa Leight Brown in the middle with her team

Photo Credit: @Samanthaclarke

Ahead see the attendees who arrived to the Bomb Fashion Show dressed to impressed! XOXO

Photo Credit: @Samanthaclarke

Photo Credit: @Samanthaclarke

Photo Credit: @Samanthaclarke

Photo Credit: @Samanthaclarke

Photo Credit: @Samanthaclarke

Photo Credit: @Samanthaclarke

Photo Credit: @Samanthaclarke

Photo Credit: @Samanthaclarke