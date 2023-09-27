Iconic, astounding, and over-the-top are some of the words to describe how grand the Bomb Fashion Show was Saturday evening at Chelsea Industrial in New York City.
Cultural Icon, NeNe Leakes opened the show with her notable sass and pizzazz, illuminating the atmosphere with her witty commentary, and exquisite and interchangeable Fashion Bomb Daily Shop looks.
You know Nene’s going to bring the drama every time, and perhaps the Bomb Fashion Show was a Bravo Real Housewives reunion with Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby and Marlo Hampton all in attendance to cheer on Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers and the original Housewife OG, Nene Leakes.
The Bomb Fashion Show kicked off with a performance by the March Cobras of New York who drummed their way down the runway in the best way.
St. Maarten Designer, Jolie Duzon was the first designer to debut her incredible collection, and as models strutted down the runway, the crowd was enamored by all her stunning and bright hued dresses that stole the show.
Serving us color for days and prints in such a bold and courageous way was Canadian designer, Fayah Athletics who mixed unisex kimonos with corsets and shorts, while offering versatility with modern silhouettes.
Delisa Rose put the “S” in sexy with her luxury lingerie line that was seductively alluring, yet sophisticated and elevated with her mesmerizing and classical bridal collection.
In addition to the many more wonderful designers to showcase their well-crafted collections with illustrated touches, were twin preacher brothers, Bruce & Glen.
Delivering exceptional rainbow print ensembles in a variety of styles for both men and women, the BruceGlen line was far from traditional and basic, and redefined femininity and masculinity in the most juiciest way.
Contrary to colorful and vibrant designs, designer Tashee Inc. showcased her Natasha brand Honeymoon Summer ’24 resort collection that was inspired by pre and post wedding extravaganzas.
In addition to all white maxi dresses, we also saw swim wear, linen sets, rompers and robes, catering to a brides perfect wardrobe essentials.
Following Intermission, Big Boss Vette performed for the crowd who eyes were all glued to the “Pretty Girls Walk” rapper that made her way down the runway in a two-piece graphic Diesel ensemble with black stiletto boots.
Keeping things on the formal side for special occasions was designer CBN.Chicago who returned to the Bomb Fashion Show with new and improved silhouettes for an elegant night out on the town.
From her use of silk and sequin embellished fabrics to floral cutouts and fringe hems, CBN.Chicago proved why their designs are a must-have in every women’s wardrobe.
Designer Allison Elizabeth Brown delivered denim infused designs down the runway with textures such as leather and fur. “I am honored to be featured in the Bomb Fashion Show because Fashion Bomb daily means strength and legacy… it’s a go-to platform for anything stylish, and luxurious for women of color,” said Brown.
Brown wasn’t the only designer to present fur in her collection as the “Furry God Mother” Tiara Peach with the Fur and Leather Centre brought the heat and much more.
Showcasing a variety of multicolored and glamorous furs, Peach’s line was the epitome of luxury.
In addition to their staple fur coats, we saw the design duo use fur in the most stylish ways. Think fur fanny packs, fur shorts, and fur high-heels that could stylishly take you to the North Pole and back.
Representing for stylish men everywhere, designer Don Morphy ended the Bomb Fashion Show with a bang. He has officially proven why he is a suiting tycoon with his use of luxe fabrics to make any man look stylishly dapper in his tailored suits.
Of course fashion’s biggest and most legendary names emerged at the Bomb Fashion Show including Celebrity Stylist, Ty Hunter, Law Roach and Misa Hylton.
Misa Hylton spoke to NeNe Leakes about her Misa Hylton Fashion Academy that presented their collection and spoke about paying it forward to the next generation of style stars.
Claire Sulmers has chosen to contribute a portion of ticket sales to Hylton’s Fashion Academy where she has served as a Mentor to the youth.
The Bomb Fashion Show couldn’t have happened with out the amazing sponsors who contributed in such a major way including Joy Kingsley and the Kingsley Models, Mielle Organics, Silver & Riley, Lagos New York, and SLAYYY Hair.
With over 100 models, and 50 hair and make-up artists working backstage, models looked top notch, flawless and up to par thanks to Backstage manager Joy Kingsley who oversaw the entire operations behind the scenes to ensure an unforgettable show.
Mielle Organics came through for the Bomb Fashion show in a major way as a sponsor as well, providing products for models hair and contributing with goodie bags filled with Mielle essentials that attendees left home with.
When it came down to the delicious cuisine that oozed with bold seasonings and flavor, Lagos New York delivered in every sense. The Nigerian restaurant served mouthwatering small bites to compliment their delectable alcohol beverages.
The bar menu was plentiful, catering to attendees alcohol preference including Rose, Vodka, and Dusse Cognac.
The Founder and CEO of SLAYYY Hair, Diann Valentine was also in the building and partnered with the Bomb Fashion Show to gift VIP attendees with anti-itch SLAYYY hair which was quite the treat.
Overall, The Bomb Fashion was truly spectacular and picturesque, with some of fashion’s most beloved and brightest stars and influencers making a debut.
Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers truly outdid herself and put so much hard-work and dedication into ensuring a memorable New York Fashion Week.
A special thanks to event planner Treasa Leigh Brown who partnered with Claire to deliver the ultimate wow factor for celebrity guests and attendees. Without Brown’s expertise, the Bomb Fashion Show would not have been as fabulous and extraordinary as it was.
Ahead see the attendees who arrived to the Bomb Fashion Show dressed to impressed! XOXO